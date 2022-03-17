Quad Cities Restaurant Week runs March 21-27

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -QC Restaurant Week will put a spring in your taste buds from March 21-27.

Kicking off the spring season, this popular restaurant promotion is poised to bring much-needed love and business to local restaurants and to our neighbors who run them.

PSL features one of the participating eateries as Austin Chandler from Bix Bistro at The Blackhawk shows off a pair of the restaurant’s specialty desserts. Tiramisu and Salted Caramel cheesecake along with spring drink concoctions including the ”Curtain Call” are demonstrated and sampled.

Chandler emphasizes that this week offers an opportunity to more affordably try new restaurants because of discount deals and incentives. Bix Bistro will be offering a free dessert with the purchase of an entree.

