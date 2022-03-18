DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - QC Restaurant Week is celebrating it’s tenth year and starts on Monday, March 21st going through Sunday, March 27th. For this next week, you can enjoy deals and discounts - while having a good time dining-in or doing carryout - celebrating our area’s culinary community. Jessica Waytenick with Visit Quad Cities shares all the details. Find all the information for QC Restaurant Week and nominate local restaurant industry workers who go above and beyond to make experiences special - and who bring customer-centric energy to worth with them at their website!

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.