Old Oaks Winery opening this Spring

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - For many years, the Old Oaks in Milan was one of the Quad Cities’ top restaurants. Cook-you-own steaks was their unique claim-to-fame. Now, the transformation of the Old Oaks is complete with Old Oaks Winery. Chris Larsen owns the new establishment with his dad and cousin - a family affair!

Old Oaks Winery will be opening in early June. Along with the winery, they will also have an event space for celebrations inside the winery and outside in the back of the winery!

Old Oaks Winery // 10814 1st Street West, Milan, IL // info@oldoakswinery.com // Facebook: Old Oaks Winery

