Mama B’s Cafe in Coal Valley

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ellie Bealer, owner of Mama B’s Cafe in Coal Valley, shares her story of how this coffee shop came to be. Being a stay-at-home mom for a few years, she found a passion for cooking and baking and now has translated that passion into Coal Valley’s coffee house open for breakfast and lunch! Open during the week along with Saturday’s, Mama B’s menu has everything from coffee to sweet treats to enjoy - with customers being able to have a sit-down meal or go through their drive thru and eat and/or drink on the go. Along with the food and coffee, the Cafe has a kid’s area for kids to play and eat in. Ellie also takes special orders for sweets and meals.

Mama B’s Cafe // 201 West 2nd Ave, Coal Valley

Open Monday-Friday 7-3 p.m. , Saturday 7-2 p.m.

Over 500 pounds of prescription drugs collected by QCA police departments
