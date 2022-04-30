Two Rivers YMCA unveils high tech golf driving range

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Golfers of any skill level now have new options in the Quad Cities for improving their game.

Anika Martin, Community Relations Director of Two Rivers YMCA, joins QCL to talk about the excitement surrounding the grand opening of a brand new public driving range facility. For anyone that wants to avoid the outdoor elements, the new clubhouse offers an indoor simulator with Top Tracer Range technology. This technology is considered a game changer when it comes to analyzing and improving a player’s approach to the ball and swing.

The new clubhouse was built thanks to a grant from the Bartlett Family Foundation. For more information about golf at Two Rivers YMCA, visit here: https://www.tworiversymca.org/golf

Two Rivers YMCA / 2040 53rd Street, Moline IL 61265 / 309-797-3945

Learn to play golf at our newly updated golf range! Equipped with the best ball tracing technology and an indoor... Posted by Two Rivers YMCA on Friday, April 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.