Victim named in Dubuque murder; additional details released

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A criminal complaint filed by the Dubuque Clerk of the Iowa District Court has named the victim in the murder that took place in Dubuque on Saturday.

Police say that on June 4th at 6:58 pm, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Central Avenue for a report that a subject had been shot. Responders arrived on scene to find multiple witnesses on scene and a subject that had been shot. That subject is identified as 20-year-old Taiwan Marcus Jackson Jr. Jackson was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police say video surveillance showed Keywani Evans shooting Jackson Jr. from behind him in the back of the head, and then two more times while on the ground.

Evans was arrested at around 7:36 a.m. after being located by Dubuque’s traffic cameras. He is charged with Murder in the First Degree.

