Advertisement

Family of 11-year-old who died in Adventureland incident files lawsuit against park

Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona, Iowa. The father of an 11-year-old boy who died following an accident on the popular boat ride at the park said that his son and other family members were trapped by the ride's seat belts when the boat carrying them flipped.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of the 11-year-old boy that died after a raft on the Raging River at Adventureland flipped over last year has filed a lawsuit against the park.

Michael Jaramillo, 11, who was a student at Linn-Mar, died after a raft on the ride capsized, pinning the riders underwater. Michael’s older brother David was seriously injured in the incident, spending a month in the hospital. David Sr., the father, shattered his shoulder attempting to lift the raft after it flipped.

On Thursday, the Jaramillo family filed the lawsuit alleging that no staff from the park came to help and the ride was allowed to continue to operate, with thousands of pounds of water continuing down the river despite the parents’ screams for help.

The lawsuit says Adventureland knew the Raging River ride had experienced mechanical issues before and even the morning of the accident, including rafts hitting the bottom, but the ride kept running. It also claims employees staffing the ride were not trained properly and could not respond quickly to the raft flipping. And it says Adventureland had locked gates that delayed ambulances and firefighters from reaching the Jaramillo’s sooner.

The lawsuit does not make a specific demand, but is claiming damages for the death of Michael and injuries to his brother and parents - as well as for the trauma to his family.

A state report from July 2021 showed the raft had at least one air bladder deflated. The raft the Jaramillo’s were on was reportedly removed, fixed and back in service about an hour and 45 minutes before the incident.

However, investigators said the raft, “immediately began taking on water as the ride began.”

An attorney for Adventureland said air bladder problems or taking on water does not explain how the 1,700 pound raft with a metal plate on the bottom capsized.

In November 2021, KCCI reported inspectors with the Iowa Division of Labor found 17 separate safety violations with the ride, including improper repairs and inadequate records documenting the history of repairs, ride training and daily ride inspection forms.

In response to that report, Adventureland’s attorney said there were factual errors and comments unrelated to the accident.

The Raging River Ride was closed in July 2021 following the incident, and it remains closed in 2022. The state’s report listed 11 issues in need of addressing before the ride can legally reopen.

Adventureland has since been purchased by Palace Entertainment.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayside Bistro had been open in the Village of East Davenport since 2018.
QC restaurant closes location in Village of East Davenport
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
Mother of Rock Island hit-and-run victim seeks community’s help
Mother of Rock Island hit-and-run victim seeks community’s help
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Davenport Lottery Ticket wins Prize of $25,000 a Year for Life
K9 Resorts opens in Davenport on July 9.
Luxury dog hotel and day care coming to the Quad Cities

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
The drive-thru testing site at the Whiteside County Health Department will close early Thursday...
Whitside Co. will pause COVID-19 testing after Thursday
A United States Penitentiary Thomson inmate was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on...
Inmate charged in fellow inmate’s death at Thomson prison
Rock Island police are investigating after a hit and run crash injured a child riding a bike...
Police investigate after hit-and-run crash injures child in Rock Island Sunday