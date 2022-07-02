Advertisement

Police: One injured in Rock Falls motorcycle accident

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured Saturday after a single-vehicle accident in Rock Falls, according to police.

Officials say Rock Falls Police responded to the 500 block of West 6th Street at about 10:17 p.m. Saturday for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers on scene found the injured driver, who later was airlifted to Rockford due to the severity of injuries, police said.

Illinois State Police as well as Rock Falls, and Sterling Fire Departments assisted police at the scene. Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

