Public asked to stay away from the Maquoketa Caves area due to an emergency situation

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Divison of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground.

According to officials, there is no suspect in custody, at this time. A perimeter has been established around the park and law enforcement is actively searching for the suspect.

At this time officials have not released a description of the suspect.

Iowa DCI is asking the public to stay out of the area, and immediately call 911 for any suspicious activity.

The campground is evacuated, according to DCI. Officials have asked residents in the area to use extreme caution.

Camp Shalom has been evacuated due to the situation, parents have been notified and a pick-up site has been established. All campers have been accounted for, according to camp officials.

