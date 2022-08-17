1 injured in Muscatine mobile home fire

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured and two cats died in a mobile home fire in Muscatine Tuesday.

The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Cyril Avenue for a report of a mobile home fire with two animals inside, according to a media release.

According to firefighters, arriving on the scene crews found smoke and fire coming from a rear window.

Crews immediately initiated an attack on the fire and ‘knocked down’ the main body of the fire within minutes, officials said. Firefighters continued to overhaul the rest of the residence to ensure the fire was completely out.

According to firefighters, the fire was contained in the bedroom.

One person was injured in the fire, crews said. They were treated on scene and released. Two cats died from the fire.

According to officials, the on-scene investigation determined the cause was an accidental fire that started in the bedroom. Smoke detectors did not activate in the mobile home.

Damages are estimated at $20,000, with about $10,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents, according to officials. The American Red Cross was called to assist three adults and two children who have been displaced due to this fire.

