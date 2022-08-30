John Taylor wins Hometown Hero Award

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC and SERVPRO surprised John Taylor at his home in Cambridge with the Hometown Hero Award. Taylor is the President and co-founder of Heartland Connections, a venture bringing concerts to Henry County in Galva, Cambridge and Bishop Hill. Taylor found peace and tranquility through his passion for music after serving in Iraq and wants to share that peace with his community through music while revitalizing the area.

