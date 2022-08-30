John Taylor wins Hometown Hero Award

By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC and SERVPRO surprised John Taylor at his home in Cambridge with the Hometown Hero Award. Taylor is the President and co-founder of Heartland Connections, a venture bringing concerts to Henry County in Galva, Cambridge and Bishop Hill. Taylor found peace and tranquility through his passion for music after serving in Iraq and wants to share that peace with his community through music while revitalizing the area.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm vandalism investigation at Moline High School
Police: 3 former students arrested in connection to vandalism at Moline High School
Police lights road
Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
FILE - Car crash
2 seriously injured in Scott county car crash
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country

Latest News

MLK center hosted the 35th annual Family Fun Day event
MLK center hosted the 35th annual Family Fun Day event
The City of Moline is celebrating its 150th birthday with a week full of events in the Moline...
Moline kicks off 3-day music fest for its 150th birthday
Rock Island Grand Prix karts race through downtown
Rock Island Grand Prix and trackside festivities held on Labor Day weekend
Rock Island winners
Rock Island names Citizens of the Year winners