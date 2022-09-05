2 killed in Labor Day Weekend crash in Fairport

FAIRPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol (ISP) is investigating a single-car crash that killed two people from Muscatine.

According to an ISP report, 50-year-old Alexander Shoppa and 49-year-old Rachel Shoppa died after losing control of their Cadillac Escalade SUV on IA Highway 22 near Monroe St. in Fairport around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The report says the SUV ran off the right side of the road and both people inside were ejected from the vehicle.

ISP has not yet determined who was driving the SUV. The investigation is ongoing.

