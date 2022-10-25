Illinois United States Representative District 16 Candidate: Elizabeth Haderlein

(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections.

These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We will continue to add more candidates’ answers as we receive them.

Elizabeth “Lisa” Haderlein, 59, Harvard, Illinois

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Protect Reproductive Freedom; Make DACA permanent, plus create a path to Citizenship for Dreamers; Strengthen protections for voting rights.

Do you support providing student loan debt relief? Why or why not?

YES. I know several people in their 30s who are still paying off their student loans, after more than 10 years out of school. It makes it very hard for them to buy a home, and with the cost of rentals, they aren’t able to save. There needs to be some relief. At the very least, their loans should be refinanced to be set up more like a mortgage where they can deduct the interest.

How do you plan to address housing access and affordability?

I think there need to be incentives to build more rental units that are priced affordably.

How high of a priority should global warming be? What will you do to help address the climate crisis?

High priority. The US needs to lead globally by reducing dependence on fossil fuels, and building an economy that is fueled by renewable energy.

Do you approve of the current state position on abortion rights? What changes to abortion rights should be made?

I approve Illinois’ support for abortion rights, and am glad that we can be a refuge for women from surrounding states whose rights have been taken away.

What should be done to combat inflation?

It is a global issue, and I think what the US Fed is doing to raise interest rates won’t help - instead I think it is going to lead to layoffs and continued Bear market, which isn’t going to help anyone.

Do you support raising the minimum wage?

Illinois already did. It will be $15/hour in another year or so, and I think that’s good.

What role do you think the government should have in establishing workplace policies like paid sick days, paid family and medical leave, and minimum wage?

If companies are not willing to provide these benefits on their own, I think the government needs to step in and set some minimum standards so people are not abused.

There is increasing scrutiny toward law enforcement nationally, statewide, and locally. Do you feel that the scrutiny is justified?

Unfortunately, in some cases it is. I think that increased transparency through mandatory body cameras, increased investment in police social workers, and efforts to increase recruitment for more women and people of color to enter policing would all help.

What do you believe to be the #1 public safety issue in Illinois today?

I’m not sure. I think it depends on where you live.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.