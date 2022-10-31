2022 JDC raises record $13.9 million through Birdies for Charity

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The 2022 John Deere Classic raised a record $13,908,668 million through its Birdies for Charity program, tournament officials announced on Monday.

The program will pay a seven percent bonus to its 481 participating charities. 2022′s total exceeds the previous record of $13,819,154 by $89,514 which was set in 2019, officials said.

The charity has raised nearly 160 million dollars from the JDC tournament since it was founded in 1971.

During Monday’s press conference, tournament officials said the $13.9 million total figures to about $37 for each of the Quad Cities’ 375,000 residents.

The total amount donated to the charities is the result of a three-pronged fundraising effort:

The tournament’s Birdies for Charity program enables individuals, companies, and foundations to pledge a lump sum donation to a charity or charities of their choice. Because John Deere underwrites the administrative costs of the Birdies program, 100 percent of each Birdies pledge collected goes directly to the designated charities to be used at their organization. They pay no administrative costs to Birdies for Charity. The Bonus Fund consists of tournament revenues, direct donations, a John Deere matching grant, as well as proceeds from special events

“The John Deere Classic is thrilled not only to announce a charity total of just under $14 million but also that Birdies for Charity will pay a 7% bonus to our 481 participating charities,” said executive director Clair Peterson.

“As always, we are thankful to our fans, John Deere, other corporate partners and local family foundations for their ongoing generosity and support of Birdies for Charity,” Peterson said. “John Deere takes pride in its unique position as a civic leader and nowhere is that leadership more apparent than in its support of our charity initiatives.

