2022 JDC raises record $13.9 million through Birdies for Charity

2022 JDC raises record $13.9 million through Birdies for Charity
2022 JDC raises record $13.9 million through Birdies for Charity
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The 2022 John Deere Classic raised a record $13,908,668 million through its Birdies for Charity program, tournament officials announced on Monday.

The program will pay a seven percent bonus to its 481 participating charities. 2022′s total exceeds the previous record of $13,819,154 by $89,514 which was set in 2019, officials said.

The charity has raised nearly 160 million dollars from the JDC tournament since it was founded in 1971.

During Monday’s press conference, tournament officials said the $13.9 million total figures to about $37 for each of the Quad Cities’ 375,000 residents.

The total amount donated to the charities is the result of a three-pronged fundraising effort:

  1. The tournament’s Birdies for Charity program enables individuals, companies, and foundations to pledge a lump sum donation to a charity or charities of their choice.
  2. Because John Deere underwrites the administrative costs of the Birdies program, 100 percent of each Birdies pledge collected goes directly to the designated charities to be used at their organization. They pay no administrative costs to Birdies for Charity.
  3. The Bonus Fund consists of tournament revenues, direct donations, a John Deere matching grant, as well as proceeds from special events

“The John Deere Classic is thrilled not only to announce a charity total of just under $14 million but also that Birdies for Charity will pay a 7% bonus to our 481 participating charities,” said executive director Clair Peterson.

“As always, we are thankful to our fans, John Deere, other corporate partners and local family foundations for their ongoing generosity and support of Birdies for Charity,” Peterson said. “John Deere takes pride in its unique position as a civic leader and nowhere is that leadership more apparent than in its support of our charity initiatives.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.
Investigators release name of man who died after exchanging gunfire with police
Trick or Treat in the Quad Cities
2022 Trick-or-treat times for the Quad Cities
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in a...
8 sentenced to federal prison in Burlington methamphetamine conspiracy

Latest News

Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday.
Crash in Geneseo causes power outage
Crime Stoppers said they gave two photos of Brewer because his current look was not known.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline police for fleeing charges arrested
Jeramie M. House of Morrison, 24 (Morrison Police Department)
Man pleads guilty in 2019 Morrison shooting
Halloween Snow 2019
Halloween weather history in the Quad Cities