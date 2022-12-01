New North Scott YMCA in Eldridge is ready to open

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The seventh full-service facility under the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley is ready to open. The new North Scott Community YMCA will hold and open house and grand opening on Sat. Dec. 3, 2022.

It comes after years of work including a bond referendum and funding to build it with help from the City of Eldridge and the North Scott School District. The state-of-the-art healthy living center includes a competition pool for North Scott High School, a family leisure pool, gymnasium, locker rooms, indoor track, cardio and weight rooms, sauna and whirlpool. The new building will also allow North Scott High School to create its own swimming team.

A invitation-only dedication ceremony will be held on Fri., Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. The public open house will be held from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday with the grand opening on Monday, December 5th at 4:30 a.m.

