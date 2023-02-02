People gathered at 4th Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport on Feb 1 for their grand opening

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kicking off black history month with the grand opening of 4th Street Nutrition.

Many gathered today for the ribbon cutting of the shop. Owners touch on what this brings to the downtown area.

“A lot of college students, a lot of activity down here,” Zachary Smith, co-owner said. “So, I feel like, you know, me working downtown, I see a lot of people walking around. So, I think it’d be a good, you know, exercise, springs coming up, it’d be a good opportunity for people to come around, walk around and get their tea’s, get their protein drinks in them.”

The shop offers multiple different shakes and protein drinks. Products are made with natural ingredients and no added sugars.

They are open Monday through Friday 7 am -2 pm and Saturday 8 am - 2 pm.

