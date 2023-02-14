Knee High Distilling Co. : B100 Proof Vodka

Knee High Distilling Co. is Muscatine’s first craft distillery that was founded in June 2022.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Knee High Distilling Co. is Muscatine’s first craft distillery that was founded in June 2022. Connor Kenny from B100 shares how B100 is the first and only radio station to have its own vodka named after them, and how you can get your hands on a bottle of Knee High Distilling Co.’s B100 Proof Vodka.

Knee High Distilling Co. Information:

Address- 1100 Oregon Street, Muscatine, Iowa

Email- info@kneehighdistilling.co

Website- https://kneehighdistilling.co/about-us/

