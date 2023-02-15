4 lifeguards honored for saving swimmer’s life at Davenport North YMCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Four lifeguards were honored Tuesday for saving the life of a swimmer at the Davenport North YMCA in January 2022.

Craig Kinzer was taking a lifeguard certification course when he suffered sudden cardiac death and lost consciousness in the water. Then four lifeguards on duty pull him out of the pool and begin CPR, which they continue for about 30 minutes.

“I consider myself very lucky that I was at where I was at when it happened and for their quick actions of them because the medics said if it wasn’t for them doing what they did they would not have had a viable body to work with when they got here,” Kinzer said.

The four lifeguards who helped save his life were given a certificate of extraordinary personal action for their quick response.

Kinzer’s cardiologist told him his heart is back to 100%. He’s even swimming more than he was beforehand.

Kinzer said if it wasn’t for the lifeguard’s CPR and AED training, plus the quick actions of the people around, he may not have been around to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding.

“When his daughter showed up to thank me the next morning that was very moving in the sense that it really gives you purpose in your job,” said Katie McGrane, one of the lifeguards who helped save Kinzer. “And again it’s one of those things you hope you never have to use but I was so grateful that the team pulled together and that I was there to be a part of this.”

Kinzer and the lifeguards who saved him encourage everyone to get CPR and AED certified because you never know when you might need the skills.

