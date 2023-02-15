4 lifeguards honored for saving swimmer’s life at Davenport North YMCA

Four lifeguards were honored Tuesday for saving the life of a swimmer at the Davenport North YMCA in January 2022.
By Madison McAdoo and Marci Clark
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Four lifeguards were honored Tuesday for saving the life of a swimmer at the Davenport North YMCA in January 2022.

Craig Kinzer was taking a lifeguard certification course when he suffered sudden cardiac death and lost consciousness in the water. Then four lifeguards on duty pull him out of the pool and begin CPR, which they continue for about 30 minutes.

“I consider myself very lucky that I was at where I was at when it happened and for their quick actions of them because the medics said if it wasn’t for them doing what they did they would not have had a viable body to work with when they got here,” Kinzer said.

The four lifeguards who helped save his life were given a certificate of extraordinary personal action for their quick response.

Kinzer’s cardiologist told him his heart is back to 100%. He’s even swimming more than he was beforehand.

Kinzer said if it wasn’t for the lifeguard’s CPR and AED training, plus the quick actions of the people around, he may not have been around to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding.

“When his daughter showed up to thank me the next morning that was very moving in the sense that it really gives you purpose in your job,” said Katie McGrane, one of the lifeguards who helped save Kinzer. “And again it’s one of those things you hope you never have to use but I was so grateful that the team pulled together and that I was there to be a part of this.”

Kinzer and the lifeguards who saved him encourage everyone to get CPR and AED certified because you never know when you might need the skills.

Visit the Red Cross website for more information about training classes.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bettendorf woman was arrested after police say a chase ended in a crash Monday morning.
Bettendorf woman arrested after police chase Monday
Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies 3 killed in Sunday Muscatine County crash
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits
BOP: USP Thomson makes immediate corrective measures
Jason B. Kelting, 46, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a Class D felony; abuse of a...
Davenport man charged with neglecting bedridden mother causing death

Latest News

Four lifeguards were honored Tuesday for saving the life of a swimmer at the Davenport North...
4 lifeguards honored for saving swimmer's life at Davenport North YMCA
Power outage reported in Rock Island
Power outage reported in Rock Island
Power outage reported in Rock Island
First Alert Day Thursday, Feb. 16
FIRST ALERT DAY from midnight to 7 p.m. Thursday for snow and gusty wind