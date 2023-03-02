Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Davenport next week

FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at the Knapp Center on the campus of Drake University, Jan. 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Republican presidential prospects are streaming into Iowa, the leadoff presidential caucus state. Notably absent from the lineup, at least for now, is former President Donald Trump who carried the state twice, by healthy margins, as the Republican presidential nominee in the 2016 and 2020 elections.(Evan Vucci | AP)
Published: Mar. 2, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Former President Donald Trump is planning a campaign stop in Davenport on Monday, Mar. 13, 2023. According to a news release, he plans to deliver remarks on the “America First Education Policy”.

The campaign event will be held at the Adler Theater, 136 E. 3rd Street in downtown Davenport. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the program begins at 5:30 p.m. His remarks are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m.

It will be the first time he has visited Iowa since announcing his candidacy last fall.

