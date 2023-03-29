Illinois manufacturing contest winner makes 3D printed shelter for the moon

Logo for the 2023 Illinois Manufacturers' Association Makers Madness contest.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association named this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Illinois a 3D printed polymer structure designed to house humans on the moon. The Rosenberg Moon Habitat made by Ingersoll Machine Tools in Rockford was chosen out of 250 entries in the Makers Madness competition.

With more than 300,000 votes cast throughout the eight-week competition, the Rosenberg Moon Habitat was awarded the title during a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield. Ingersoll worked in collaboration with the Institut auf dem Rosenberg of Switzerland. Built to house a crew of two people, the habitat is the world’s tallest single-piece 3D printed polymer structure, with a height of 23 feet but a thickness of only 5 millimeters.

Other finalists for the title included the Drug Terminator manufactured by Elastec in Carmi, a portable drug incinerator designed to help healthcare officials and law enforcement safely destroy prescription drugs or confiscated narcotics, and the 77GHz Radar for Driver’s Assistance and Automated Driving made by Hella Electronics Corp in Flora, a compact sensor to assist drivers and improve road safety by giving drivers early warning of dangerous situations.

Previous contest winners include Rivian’s all-electric R1T truck made in Normal, the first all-electric truck in production featuring four motors, with one powering each wheel; the Self-Regulating Traffic Signal Heater by Termico Technologies in Elk Grove Village, which uses conductive particles to heat traffic signals so they remain free of ice and snow and traffic can safely navigate our roadways; and the 797F Mining Truck manufactured by Caterpillar, Inc. in Decatur, the world’s largest mechanical truck.

