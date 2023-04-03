Mediapolis community begins tornado cleanup ahead of upcoming severe weather threat, Tuesday

Mediapolis residents are cleaning up after an EF2 tornado touched down last Friday, ahead of another severe weather system coming on Tuesday.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa (KWQC) - Last Friday’s storms devastated many across eastern Iowa and western Illinois with the National Weather Service estimating a total of 20 to 30 tornadoes in the area, and the citizens of Mediapolis are no exception.

Mediapolis residents are among those cleaning up storm ruins and debris after an EF2 tornado touched down in the town of Mediapolis, last Friday, and according to the National Weather Service, another severe weather system is expected to arrive, Tuesday.

“I just kept saying ‘we need to leave, we need to leave,’ so we finally got into my truck over here and as I was leaving I got about a block away from my house and that’s when this little tornado came through,” said Jereme Heater.

Heater said he was at home before the tornado touched down, when he got this ‘gut-feeling’ to get out. After getting his six-year-old son in his truck Heater said he was relieved that he did because the tornado came for his house, shattering his son’s bedroom window and throwing some of the roofing off of his house.

After the storm subsided, Heater said he gathered all the nearby debris in his yard and is now waiting for a collection service to take away the remains.

The tornado ripped roofs off nearby houses, broke windows and tore trees out of the ground, Heater recounted.

However, despite the extensive damage in the southeast of the town, the community has rallied together to begin the clean up process, Heater said.

“I saw six or seven bobcats coming down the road removing debris right away, and they had a JLG lift a tree off of the neighbor’s house over here within an hour or two hours after it hit,” Mediapolis resident Rick Whitaker said.

Moving forward, residents like Whitaker, say just how scared they are of the second set of storms expected to come Tuesday and their unpredictability.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday afternoon Davenport police presence
Two people in custody in Saturday afternoon Davenport Police chase
Another round of significant severe weather is possible on Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT DAY Tuesday Noon until Wednesday 6 a.m. for severe weather potential
Homes are damaged after a tornado swept through Coralville, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. (AP...
Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 12 counties in eastern Iowa
Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.
Knox County deputy struck by a vehicle Sunday
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Saturday.
One dead, four arrested after Kewanee stabbing Saturday

Latest News

Tipton farmer recalls tornado that destroyed his farm
Tipton farmer recalls tornado that destroyed his farm
The Norton family home that was destroyed in Friday night's tornadoes
‘I could have been dead pretty easy‘: Tipton farmer recalls tornado that destroyed his family farm
Mediapolis storm cleanup after Friday's tornado.
Mediapolis community begins repairs ahead of upcoming weather
Abigail Struble a home-schooled 5th grader from Aledo, Illinois got to serve as 'Page for a...
Aledo 5th grader served as Illinois House ‘Page for a Day’