April is Sexual Assault Awareness month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kimberly Souba is an elementary teacher, writer, poet, and author of From Death to New Life: The Transformation of a Soul.

As a survivor of childhood sexual assault, Kimberly has dedicated her life to constant healing - painful that it can be sometimes. It is only through her deep faith, the support, encouragement and unconditional love of friends and family, and her writing that she has been able to truly heal from the trauma she experienced. Her motto is “Be the Butterfly God Created You to Be”.

See more at Sousa’s website: www.ksouba.com.

