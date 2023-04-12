Rock Falls police respond to shots fired report

Rock Falls Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday morning.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Falls Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday morning that police say left a vehicle damaged.

At approximately 11:36 a.m., Wednesday morning, police said they received a report of shots fired in the 300 block, alley of 7th Avenue. Upon arrival, police said they found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire and multiple witnesses were present.

Later, it was learned that an occupant of another vehicle had fired at least two shots towards the people in the damaged vehicle, police said. No injuries were reported and the suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a white vehicle which was found, unoccupied, a short time later, and then impounded.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Rock Falls Police Detectives at 815-622-1140. Anonymous calls can be made to the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-STOP.

