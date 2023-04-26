Davenport North’s Abigail Johnson wins Hometown Hero Award

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Abigail Johnson is the founder of Veterans Tech Support, a nonprofit providing educational technology resources to veterans. In appreciation of her service to veterans, TV6 and SERVPRO surprised Abigail with the Hometown Hero Award.

" I’d like to say that my grandpa was a big inspiration for all of this and seeing how he served in Vietnam, he lost a leg and just seeing how much he still loves serving and helping the community has helped me spark that as well as just the general love and support from my family who’ve always made sure I can keep going and I can keep helping people like I love to do” said Johnson.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.