Police: Pipe bomb found in Kewanee motor home

Barry A Cox, 58, was charged on April 26, with possession of methamphetamine 5-15 grams, a Class 2 Felony; possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 Felony; unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 3 Felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A Misdemeanor.(Kewanee Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Kewanee man was charged after police say they stopped a motor home then the Peoria Bomb Squad respond to a homemade explosive device.

The Kewanee Police Department conducted a traffic stop on April 25, on a motor home in the 100 block of South Main Street in Kewanee, according to a media release. During the traffic stop, officers identified the driver as 58-year-old Barry A. Cox.

Police said during a probable cause search officers found drug paraphernalia for the consumption of methamphetamine, a digital scale with suspected methamphetamine residue on the scale, drug packaging, a small amount of cannabis, and a suspected homemade explosive device. Cox was found with about 8.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine on him.

According to police, an area was blocked around the motor home, and the Bomb Squad from the Peoria Police Department was called to have them safely evaluate the suspected homemade explosive device.

Technicians from the Peoria Bomb Squad confirmed that the suspected homemade explosive device was a pipe bomb, police said. The pipe bomb was eventually rendered safe by the technicians and it was then secured as evidence.

Cox was arrested and taken to the Henry County jail, police said. He was charged on April 26, with possession of methamphetamine 5-15 grams, a Class 2 Felony; possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 Felony; unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 3 Felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Cox is being held on a $250,000 bond, court records show. A preliminary hearing is set for May 8 at the Henry County Courthouse.

