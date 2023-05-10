Vacation 2023: Enjoy Illinois shares great destination ideas

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Just in time for warmer weather and upcoming road trips, let’s talk about how to plan fantastic, scenic getaways in Illinois.

Marla Cichowski of Enjoy Illinois discusses a few terrific options including

Camp Aramoni, a boutique campground and event venue. It spans 96 acres of lush forests on a former 19th century brickyard offering lavish accommodations near the picturesque Starved Rock State Park.

Starved Rock State Park is a world apart from anything else in Illinois and has been voted the #1 attraction in the state. Amazing, seasonal waterfalls are active in the spring and after heavy rains. There are 13 miles of trails to explore and the Illinois River offers fishing, boating, extraordinary views and great places to relax.

Route 66 defined a remarkable era in our nation’s history - and it lives on today in Illinois’ many Route 66 roadside attractions, museums, and restaurants - it’s the shining ribbon of blacktop that is called ‘The Mother Road’.

The World’s Largest Catsup Bottle® stands proudly next to Route 159, just south of downtown Collinsville, Illinois.

Timber Ridge Outpost & Cabins is still Illinois’ 1st and only real Treehouse and Log Cabin Resort. Located by the famous Garden of the Gods, our unique accommodations are nestled in the beautiful hills of southern Illinois.

Jail Hill Inn in Galena offers gracious lodging for a perfect getaway. A true gem, the B&B delivers the ultimate in relaxation, luxury accommodations, and location. Tucked away, yet close enough to walk to Galena’s historic Main Street.

Epiphany Farms, Bloomington, IL

Heritage Prairie Farm is home to a variety of local and certified organic goods located in Elkburn (near St. Charles and Geneva, IL)

To learn more about summer travel, recommended itineraries and road trips, visit EnjoyIllinois.com

