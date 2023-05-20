Two Morrison police officers awarded for saving a life

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) – Two police officers are awarded for saving a life of an unconscious male.

Morrison Police Officer Emmit Shepard received an emergency call from dispatch about a male who wasn’t breathing and was unconscious. Officer TJ Spencer was finishing his shift and went to assist with the emergency call.

Both officers arrived at the home of the male and instantly performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator (AED) before paramedics or the fire department could arrive.

“Usually, officers are first on scene to calls like this,” said Officer Spencer. “We’re usually already in our squads and ready to get to the call. EMS, a lot of times have to load up, get to the ambulance, and are en route so we’re usually the firsts at the scene.”

The two officers were able to resuscitate the individual and save his life.

“We’re just doing our job,” said Officer Shepard. “Didn’t really think a lot of it, just this was one that we showed up and we saved him. These things do happen, and we always hope that we end up saving them.”

For their efforts, the officers will be awarded a Life Saving Award by Chief Pedro Valladares at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

