Joyce Stoddard, quilting for veterans, wins Hometown Hero Award

Joyce Stoddard was awarded with the Hometown Hero Award by TV6 and SERVPRO
By Joey Donia
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Joyce Stoddard says she comes from a strong and proud military family, and to honor veterans, and her late husband, Joyce has made over 300 quilts that she’s given away.

She says it’s just one way of making a difference in her community and for those who have served.

TV6 and SERVPRO presented Stoddard with the Hometown Hero Award at Citizens First Bank.

