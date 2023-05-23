Joyce Stoddard, quilting for veterans, wins Hometown Hero Award

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Joyce Stoddard says she comes from a strong and proud military family, and to honor veterans, and her late husband, Joyce has made over 300 quilts that she’s given away.

She says it’s just one way of making a difference in her community and for those who have served.

TV6 and SERVPRO presented Stoddard with the Hometown Hero Award at Citizens First Bank.

