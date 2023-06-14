Man facing sex abuse, extortion charges in Scott County
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man is facing multiple charges in Scott County after police say he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl, coerced a 16-year-old into prostitution, and extorted others to give him nude photos.
Daniel Craig Jones, 46, was booked into the Scott County Jail Wednesday night on the following charges:
- Four counts of drug distribution to a person under 18, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison
- Three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony
- One count of pandering of a minor for prostitution, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison
- Three counts of prostitution, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison
- Two counts of extortion, a Class D felony
- One count of felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony
One count of enticing a minor under 16 for sexual purposes, a Class D felony
A judge set bond at $150,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Monday, court records show.
According to arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf police:
Jones sexually abused a 13-year-old girl three times in Bettendorf and Davenport between June 1, 2022, and Aug. 31. He also gave her marijuana vaporizers.
He also gave marijuana and drug paraphernalia to a 16-year-old girl in exchange for nude photos of herself on a weekly basis.
Jones also gave marijuana to a 14-year-old girl in December.
Jones also solicited nude photographs from two other girls and threatened them. Sometime between November and December, he displayed a handgun to each girl while at Veterans Memorial Park.
He has prior felony convictions and is prohibited from owning or possessing a gun or ammunition, according to the affidavit.
Between Dec. 1 and March 31, he exchanged sexual favors with a 16-year-old girl for money, according to the affidavits.
