Man facing sex abuse, extortion charges in Scott County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man is facing multiple charges in Scott County after police say he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl, coerced a 16-year-old into prostitution, and extorted others to give him nude photos.

Daniel Craig Jones, 46, was booked into the Scott County Jail Wednesday night on the following charges:

Four counts of drug distribution to a person under 18, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison



Three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony



One count of pandering of a minor for prostitution, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison



Three counts of prostitution, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison



Two counts of extortion, a Class D felony



One count of felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony

One count of enticing a minor under 16 for sexual purposes, a Class D felony



A judge set bond at $150,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Monday, court records show.

According to arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf police:

Jones sexually abused a 13-year-old girl three times in Bettendorf and Davenport between June 1, 2022, and Aug. 31. He also gave her marijuana vaporizers.

He also gave marijuana and drug paraphernalia to a 16-year-old girl in exchange for nude photos of herself on a weekly basis.

Jones also gave marijuana to a 14-year-old girl in December.

Jones also solicited nude photographs from two other girls and threatened them. Sometime between November and December, he displayed a handgun to each girl while at Veterans Memorial Park.

He has prior felony convictions and is prohibited from owning or possessing a gun or ammunition, according to the affidavit.

Between Dec. 1 and March 31, he exchanged sexual favors with a 16-year-old girl for money, according to the affidavits.

