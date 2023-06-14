Man facing sex abuse, extortion charges in Scott County

A Clinton man is facing multiple charges in Scott County after police say he sexually abused a...
A Clinton man is facing multiple charges in Scott County after police say he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl, coerced a 16-year-old into prostitution, and extorted others to give him nude photos(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man is facing multiple charges in Scott County after police say he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl, coerced a 16-year-old into prostitution, and extorted others to give him nude photos.

Daniel Craig Jones, 46, was booked into the Scott County Jail Wednesday night on the following charges:

  • Four counts of drug distribution to a person under 18, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison
  • Three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony
  • One count of pandering of a minor for prostitution, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison
  • Three counts of prostitution, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison
  • Two counts of extortion, a Class D felony
  • One count of felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony
    One count of enticing a minor under 16 for sexual purposes, a Class D felony

A judge set bond at $150,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing Monday, court records show.

According to arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf police:

Jones sexually abused a 13-year-old girl three times in Bettendorf and Davenport between June 1, 2022, and Aug. 31. He also gave her marijuana vaporizers.

He also gave marijuana and drug paraphernalia to a 16-year-old girl in exchange for nude photos of herself on a weekly basis.

Jones also gave marijuana to a 14-year-old girl in December.

Jones also solicited nude photographs from two other girls and threatened them. Sometime between November and December, he displayed a handgun to each girl while at Veterans Memorial Park.

He has prior felony convictions and is prohibited from owning or possessing a gun or ammunition, according to the affidavit.

Between Dec. 1 and March 31, he exchanged sexual favors with a 16-year-old girl for money, according to the affidavits.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES: 2 companies brought in for ‘cause and origin report’ of collapsed building
Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to...
Downtown Davenport, Executive Square Building, evacuated due to structural concern, city officials say

Latest News

Former Eldridge City Clerk charged with using over $76,000 for personal expenses
Bettendorf Transit announces new rider-friendly app SPOT®
Rock Island County coroner identifies 2 killed in East Moline, Saturday early morning car crash
Drought Monitor
Breaking down the US Drought Monitor