19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolish by semi-truck in crash, authorities say

(MGN)
By Erin Sullivan and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A pair of siblings were thrown from an Amish buggy early Monday morning when it was hit by a semi-truck, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the horse-drawn buggy was demolished in the crash that happened just after 3 a.m.

Investigators said the “Amish open-style buggy,” which was being pulled by a single horse, was hit from behind by a semi-truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Fannie King died on the scene. The horse pulling the buggy also died.

The other buggy occupant, 30-year-old Samuel King, had serious injuries and was first taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance before being flown to another hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt in the crash.

Sheriff Reg M. Gill said that the buggy was “demolished” and the semi had moderate damage.

