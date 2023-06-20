Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course

SILVIS, Ill.(KWQC) - Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton are set to perform at the John Deere Classics, “Concerts on the Course.”

“The John Deere Classic is excited to announce our first-ever ‘Concert on the Course’ series featuring Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker, two of America’s most popular entertainers,” said tournament director Andrew Lehman. “We can’t wait to welcome fans to TPC Deere Run to enjoy golf and music at a unique and spectacular outdoor venue.”

Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.

Event organizers say anyone interested in attending the concerts need only to purchase a day-specific ticket to the tournament or use FLEX tickets, which enable holders to attend the tournament any one day during the event, Wednesday, July 5 through Sunday, July 9. Concerts will start following the conclusion of play at approximately 5:45 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend the concert on July 8 or July 9 must arrive on the property before 4 p.m. with their day-specific or FLEX ticket, after which the gates will be closed. Shuttle busses will operate from parking lots designated on individual tickets. Tickets may be purchased at johndeereclassic.com, according to event organizers.

According to a Tweet from the John Deere Classic, day-specific tickets include admission to the concert that night and benefit Birdies for Charity. Tickets can be purchased here.

Mara Downing, John Deere’s vice president of Global Brand and Communications, said the “Concert on the Course” initiative is a way to welcome more members of the community to the annual event and to support its highly successful Birdies for Charity initiative.

“We’re thrilled to bring some of the world’s best musicians to our headquarters community all in an effort to support the Birdies for Charity program,” Downing said. “We believe the Concert on the Course series will enhance the overall John Deere Classic experience, bringing together golfers and non-golfers alike, to unite around a charitable cause. Our on-course concert series is a win-win for everyone involved.”

2023 will be the 52nd edition of the Quad-Cities-based PGA Tour event with J.T. Poston as defending champion, according to a media release from John Deere Classic officials. In a wire-to-wire victory, Poston won by three shots in 2022 with a 21-under par total for the 72-hole event. The tournament will offer a $7.4 million purse, an increase of $300,000.

