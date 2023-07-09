Concerts on the Course

SILVIS, Ill. {KWQC} -- The 2023 John Deere Classic featured a special event this year; a live concert for the fans, but what stands out from any other year, was that it was done on the course, and it was Country Music Superstar, Darius Rucker.

“Yeah, we’ve had live music before. It’s never been on course,” said John Deere Classic Tournament Director, Andrew Lehman. “So, to bring this to life behind us and present live music after play on the 18th hole is really something special. The community has rallied behind us and John Deere is behind the idea and this place is packed.”

Fans lined the course on the 18th hole and saved their spots as early as 8 a.m.

“We got here this morning when the doors open,” said Bettendorf resident, Rhonda Fuller. “We came to see golf and now we’re here waiting for Darius Rucker.”

Some of the John Deere Classic Attendees were just there to see their favorite county music artist up close.

“Well, me and my family are huge country music family and I grew up on artists like Darius Rucker,” said Santa Monica College Student, Mackenzie Iams. “So, coming in and seeing him in the Quad Cities is a pretty big deal. You don’t really see big artists like that in small towns.”

Even Darius Rucker superfan, Branson Newman, enjoyed the weather all day, reserving his spot to see his favorite musician.

“We got here at 11 o’clock,” said Branson’s Grandmother, Marcia Rosenberg. “Darius is his favorite band. He loves him and he could probably sing and dance to every one of his songs.”

Prior to the tournament’s tee off, the John Deere Classic and the PGA agreed to a three-year extension to bring professional golf to the historic golf course.

“I think we’ll learn a lot this year,” added Lehman. “I think the idea is to keep this going and build upon it. Anytime that you can bring something new to the community and get folks who may or may not have bought a golf ticket to come out here, I think you have to grow and evolve your event. And we’re doing that and the support of the community has been great.”

Tickets are sold out for Sunday’s final round of the John Deere Classic. Following the trophy presentation, Country Music Superstar, Blake Shelton, will close out the evening’s “Concert on the Course.”

