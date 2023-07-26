Clinton High School teacher charged with sexual abuse in Ogle County

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton High School teacher is facing a felony charge after deputies say he sexually abused a juvenile in Ogle County.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said Jason L. Endress, 44, of Morrison, was arrested around 9:30 a.m. on one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 1 felony.

He is expected to appear in Ogle County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Deputies said his arrest stems from an investigation in which Endress sexually abused a juvenile in rural Oregon.

Endress is listed as a science teacher for ninth through twelfth grade on the Clinton High School website Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the school district declined to say how long he has been with the district, but issued the following statement:

Clinton Community School District has been informed that a Clinton High School teacher was arrested yesterday for aggravated sexual abuse arising out of an incident which allegedly occurred in Ogle County, Illinois approximately twenty years ago. The matter is currently under investigation.

