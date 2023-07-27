Police: Woman charged after suspicious death in Rock Island

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was charged after a suspicious death investigation in Rock Island.

Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.

The Rock Island Police Department started an investigation about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday of a suspicious death in the 1700 block of 20 ½ Avenue, according to a media release.

Police said at about 7:30 p.m. Staples was arrested and taken to the Rock Island County Jail. She is being held pending a first court appearance.

This incident remains under investigation, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

