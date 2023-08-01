Caroline Bredekamp wins Hometown Hero Award

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 and Servpro surprised Caroline Bredekamp with the Hometown Hero Award in recognition for her service to the Preston community through committee work and grant writing.

“I’m not a very emotional person, I mean I show my emotions through my volunteer work and just helping people and stuff and keep a lot inside but really I’m probably kind of teary eyed inside but really I’m probably kind of teary eyed inside but they know that I don’t express myself that way but inside deep down it’s very touching for me” said Bredekamp.

