Caroline Bredekamp wins Hometown Hero Award

By Joey Donia
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 and Servpro surprised Caroline Bredekamp with the Hometown Hero Award in recognition for her service to the Preston community through committee work and grant writing.

“I’m not a very emotional person, I mean I show my emotions through my volunteer work and just helping people and stuff and keep a lot inside but really I’m probably kind of teary eyed inside but really I’m probably kind of teary eyed inside but they know that I don’t express myself that way but inside deep down it’s very touching for me” said Bredekamp.

