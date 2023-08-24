Figge In Focus: Halloween Festivities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Natalie Dunlop, Marketing and Communications at the Figge Art Museum joins Kyle to talk about several upcoming events at the museum that will take place this fall including a Halloween Trivia event, a free screening of ‘The Exorcist’, Dark Delights Dinner and Movie, Mysteria, A Night of Secrets and Art which Dunlop says is the anchor event of the Halloween festivities, and the Tricks and Treats event that finishes out the Five Days of Halloween fun at the Figge.
Halloween Trivia Event-
When? Wed. Oct. 25
What? Wear costumes, bring your own snacks, cash bar
Where? Figge Art Museum
Free Screening of ‘The Exorcist’-
When? Thurs. Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m.
How? Free
Where? Figge Art Museum
Dark Delights Dinner and Movie-
When? Fri. Oct. 27
What? Four course meal, showing of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
Where? Figge Art Museum
Mysteria, A Night of Secrets and Art-
When? Sat. Oct. 28
What? Wear costumes, live band, lots of activities, aerialists, tarot cards, cash bar, and more
Where? Figge Art Museum
Tricks and Treats-
When? Sun. Oct. 29
What? Free family event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where? Figge Art Museum
Figge Art Museum Information:
Address- 225 West Second Street
Website- FiggeArtMuseum.org
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.