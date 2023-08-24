Figge In Focus: Halloween Festivities

Five Days of Halloween fun at the Figge in October.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Natalie Dunlop, Marketing and Communications at the Figge Art Museum joins Kyle to talk about several upcoming events at the museum that will take place this fall including a Halloween Trivia event, a free screening of ‘The Exorcist’, Dark Delights Dinner and Movie, Mysteria, A Night of Secrets and Art which Dunlop says is the anchor event of the Halloween festivities, and the Tricks and Treats event that finishes out the Five Days of Halloween fun at the Figge.

Halloween Trivia Event-

When? Wed. Oct. 25

What? Wear costumes, bring your own snacks, cash bar

Where? Figge Art Museum

Free Screening of ‘The Exorcist’-

When? Thurs. Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

How? Free

Where? Figge Art Museum

Dark Delights Dinner and Movie-

When? Fri. Oct. 27

What? Four course meal, showing of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Where? Figge Art Museum

Mysteria, A Night of Secrets and Art-

When? Sat. Oct. 28

What? Wear costumes, live band, lots of activities, aerialists, tarot cards, cash bar, and more

Where? Figge Art Museum

Tricks and Treats-

When? Sun. Oct. 29

What? Free family event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where? Figge Art Museum

Figge Art Museum Information:

Address- 225 West Second Street

Website- FiggeArtMuseum.org

