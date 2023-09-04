Christy Desmit wins Hometown Hero Award

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - TV6 and Servpro surprised Christy Desmit with the Hometown Hero Award in recognition for her service to the Kewanee community through using her passion for yoga to serve others.

Desmit provides low-cost and free yoga classes to senior citizens and she also teaches yoga to incarcerated individuals.

“Yoga helped me when I had an accident once, and I just wanted to give back,” said Desmit. “Really, the most joyful thing in my life is to teach yoga. It doesn’t come with any effort, I just do it.”

