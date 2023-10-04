The Village Zombie Run: Year 2

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Calling all ghosts and goblins The Village Zombie Run is back for a second year. It’s a family-friendly fun run and 5k.

Brian Doerrfeld and Jesse Codling The Village Zombie Run Race Organizers join Morgan to discuss the details.

The Village Zombie Run details:

Who? Kid-friendly, stroller-friendly, dog-friendly

What? 5k run, Halloween theme with spooky route, mostly downhill

When? Saturday, Oct. 28

Where? The Village of East Davenport, after party at Kelso’s Corner

How? Dress up in costume

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.