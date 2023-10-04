The Village Zombie Run: Year 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Calling all ghosts and goblins The Village Zombie Run is back for a second year. It’s a family-friendly fun run and 5k.
Brian Doerrfeld and Jesse Codling The Village Zombie Run Race Organizers join Morgan to discuss the details.
The Village Zombie Run details:
Who? Kid-friendly, stroller-friendly, dog-friendly
What? 5k run, Halloween theme with spooky route, mostly downhill
When? Saturday, Oct. 28
Where? The Village of East Davenport, after party at Kelso’s Corner
How? Dress up in costume
