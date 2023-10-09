Walker Kelly wins Hometown Hero Award

By Joey Donia
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Walker Kelly, the Program Director at VNA Community Services in Galesburg was surprised with the Hometown Hero Award in appreciation of his service to senior citizens.

“Thank you, really proud to be part of the VNA team, happy to be helping the seniors in all the ways that we do so thank you” said Kelly.

It’s much more than a job for Kelly, it’s a passion and commitment to helping senior citizens.

“We are one of the few service organizations specifically targeted towards seniors in this area and so in a lot of ways you know they’re not necessarily at the forefront of a lot of discussions, so it feels really good to be able to help them directly and indirectly through advocacy and things like that”.

