Paul Jones wins Hometown Hero Award

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 99-year-old Paul Jones has devoted his life to serving his community and country. He flew B-52 Bombers in World War II while serving in the Navy. In the Quad Cities, he was a Rotarian for 67 years without ever missing a meeting. He also served as a volunteer fire fighter for 25 years. In appreciation of Paul’s service to others, KWQC and SERVPRO surprised him with the Hometown Hero Award.

