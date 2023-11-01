Paul Jones wins Hometown Hero Award

By Joey Donia
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 99-year-old Paul Jones has devoted his life to serving his community and country. He flew B-52 Bombers in World War II while serving in the Navy. In the Quad Cities, he was a Rotarian for 67 years without ever missing a meeting. He also served as a volunteer fire fighter for 25 years. In appreciation of Paul’s service to others, KWQC and SERVPRO surprised him with the Hometown Hero Award.

