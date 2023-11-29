Leslie Gilgannon wins Hometown Hero Award

By Joey Donia
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Leslie Kilgannon is a devoted advocate for the homeless and for affordable housing in the Quad Cities. With the cost to rent or own a home soaring in recent years, Leslie has been working diligently to help those in need find decent housing that’s safe and affordable. TV6 and SERVPRO surprised Gilgannon with the Hometown Hero Award in appreciation for her service to those in need.

“We fund organizations that address rapid rehousing eviction prevention so a lot of the great work that’s going on with making sure that people can stay in their homes, aren’t evicted so we have partners that we’ve helped support in their work for eviction prevention. We also fund agencies all across the continuum to get new units back online for rehab, maintaining those units so they’re safe, decent and affordable, and really right now we’re pushing all the stakeholders in the community, business, government, philanthropy,  all of the agencies to come together to work on a plan to address creating more units of housing, we simply do not have enough” said Gilgannon.

