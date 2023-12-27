Lynne Flores wins Hometown Hero Award

By Joey Donia
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lynne Flores works as a supervisor here at Impact Blood Center in Davenport and always goes above and beyond. Every year, she organizes a blood drive to benefit Fosters Voice, a suicide awareness non profit. She also organizes fundraisers ever year to help seniors in need. In appreciation of all that she does for others, TV6 and SERVPRO surprised Lynne with the Hometown Hero Award.

“I’m just in shock right now, I grew up with a very giving, loving family, who just always believed in helping others out, it comes naturally to me and I work with a lot of great people. It’s everybody, it’s not just me” said Flores.

