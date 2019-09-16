Bridge repairs expected to last until early October on I-80 bridge in Rock Island County

Repairs are expected to begin Monday on the I-80 bridge in Rock Island County.

Illinois Department of Transportation officials say weather permitting, a lane closure will begin on the bridge over the Mississippi River.

This will begin September 16 and is expected to last until Friday, October 4.

The eastbound lane pass lane will be closed to start repairs and later change over to the eastbound drive lane for completion.

Workers will be performing bridge joint repairs.

Drivers are asking to slow down and use extreme caution when driving through work zones.