Drive-thru pet food pantry scheduled Saturday at Modern Woodmen Park

The Quad Cities River Bandits and Purina will hold a contactless drive-thru pet food pantry from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St.

The goal of the drive-thru event is to help pet-friendly families financially impacted by the coronavirus.

Recipients will remain in their vehicle while associates from Purina’s Davenport factory and River Bandits staff load the pet food into the trunk or hatchback. Pet food will be available while supplies last.

“Now, more than ever, pet owners are relying on quality, nutritious food for their pets, and we are proud to support local families and pets in need during this difficult time,” said Casey Hansen, factory manager of Davenport Purina.

Added River Bandits owner Dave Heller, “Pets and pet owners are terrific and vital members of our community."

“We love our Bark in the Park Sunday games when dog owners can bring their pets for free, and we want to do all we can to ensure every Quad Cities pet gets the food and nutrition he or she needs. In these very challenging times, we’re looking forward to helping a lot of wonderful pets and wonderful families.”

