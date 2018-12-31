METRO & Miller Lite team up to offer free rides on New Year's Eve

For the first time, Miller Lite is teaming up with METRO to offer free rides for those celebrating New Year’s Eve. METRO has offered free rides on New Year’s Eve in the past but with this new partnership, they will be able to extend some key routes within the area till 3:00 A.M. Miller Lite has been running this program for nearly 30 years but this is the first year they are offering it in the Quad Cities area.

Photo Courtesy of METRO

Jennifer Hirsch, Manager of Administration with METRO says, “We certainly want everyone to celebrate responsibly as well as Miller Lite and that is why they provide the free rides program. We're just very excited that Miller has chosen to partner with us here in the Quad Cities and we can offer free transportation to those who are traveling about on New Year’s Eve.”

All routes will be free after the 9:00 P.M. hour with the two routes below running till 3:00 A.M. with service every 20 minutes.

The two extended routes are Route 10 and Route 30.

Route 10

• Downtown Moline

• Downtown Rock Island

• Downtown Davenport

Route 30

• Avenue of the Cities

• Downtown Moline

• 19th Ave

• 14th Ave Corridor

• Downtown Rock Island

If the program is a success Monday night, we may see it again next year.

