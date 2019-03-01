Man shot in genitals when gun slips from waistband

Police say a man in Indiana accidentally shot himself in genitals Thursday when a nine-millimeter handgun in his waistband slipped.

The Marion Police Department reports Mark A. Jones, 46, did not have a license for the weapon.

Jones told police while being treated at the hospital that he was walking along a trail at around 6:44 a.m. when the gun began to slip from his waistband.

As he went to adjust the firearm, Jones said, it discharged.

A Marion Police media release states “the bullet entered just above [Jones’] penis and exited his scrotum."

Police say Grant County prosecutors will review the case.