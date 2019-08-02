Mom gets 32 years for killing girls who “got in way” of love life

A U.K. mother who murdered her two young daughters 18 days apart after they “got in the way” of her living the life she wanted has been sentenced to at least 32 years in prison.

Louise Porton, 23, killed Lexi Draper, 3, and 17-month-old Scarlett

Vaughan last year.

Both deaths were consistent with deliberate airway obstruction, and at trial prosecutors said doctors could not find “any natural reason why either, let alone both, should have died,” according to Yahoo News.

Porton suffocated Lexi on January 15, 2018, and was heard laughing at a funeral home two days before killing Scarlett on February 1.

During a five-week trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Porton, who described herself on a dating app as a model, accepted 41 friend requests from men the day after Lexi’s death, Yahoo News reported.

Prosecutors told jurors Porton’s children “got in the way of her doing what she wanted, when she wanted and with whom she wanted.”

Porton denied killing the girls, but jurors unanimously convicted her.