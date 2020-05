Police in Dixon, Illinois need your help in identifying three suspects wanted in connection with a retail theft at Walmart.

Police say it happened on South Galena Avenue on May 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815)288-4411, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488.)

Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for up to a $1,000.00 reward.