Alliant Energy reports outage restoration could take days

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) - Alliant Energy announced on Tuesday outage restoration could take days.

According to its press release, more than 200,000 customers remain without service as of Tuesday afternoon. Technicians have been dispatched and continue assessing damage, beginning to clear trees and debris, and creating restoration plans.  

“The storm created damage beyond what we’ve seen before and it could take several days before the majority of services are restored,” stated Terry Kouba, SVP at Alliant Energy and President of the Iowa Utility Company. “For some customers, especially those living in more rural areas, it could be longer. We’re asking for patience as our crews work around the clock. Their safety and the safety of our customers is our top priority.”

Alliant Energy says mutual assistance is being provided by utility and tree crews from around the country to help speed recovery.  

According to the company, power will first be restored to essential services and facilities critical to public health and safety such as hospitals, nursing homes, fire and police departments, and water systems. Then, crews will be dispatched to repair lines that will return service to the largest number of customers in the least amount of time. Service to neighborhoods, industries and businesses are restored systematically. 

Alliant Energy says customers do not need to report outages as of right now. However, to report an emergency, to report damaged equipment or if you see downed lines, complete the online form at AlliantEnergy.com, download the MyAccount app from the app store or call 800-255-4268. Please do not touch or go near downed lines, they may be live and could cause serious injury.  

Customers with a downed electrical connection on their house will need to contract with an electrician to have the equipment fixed. The pole to the meter on customer homes is considered customer-owned. It can and should be fixed as you await power restoration as Alliant Energy cannot reconnect power to any damaged equipment due to safety concerns. 

Alliant says as updates become available, it will share them on Facebook, Twitter and on AlliantEnergy.com.   

