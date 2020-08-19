Two Rivers YMCA expanding Illinois all-day childcare service

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Two Rivers YMCA is expanding one of the organization’s childcare programs by offering services during the school day at two locations in the Illinois Quad-Cities with the help of the Tri-City Jewish Center.

The plan is to continue the School’s Out Club, originally created as a program available only during breaks in the school year, at the YMCA’s 53rd Street location in Moline. It is now going to be additionally offered as an option during the school week featuring a second location at the Tri-City Jewish Center in Rock Island. Before & After School Care (at select sites on in-person learning days) will still be provided.

Due to the mix of online/in-person instruction models in the Illinois Quad Cities’ school districts, Two Rivers YMCA looked to provide expanded services throughout the Illinois Quad Cities to assist families with increased childcare needs. The all-day club includes activities, assistance with homework and online learning, along with snacks and lunch. Safety measures will be in place to help minimize the risk of coronavirus.

The YMCA and the Rock Island Public Library are planning a joint community center at Tri-City but this childcare collaboration is separate from that project and will not affect the capital project in any way.

More details about the School’s Out Club or Before and After School Care (at schools) are available on Two River’s website. Anyone wishing to call with questions, should do so at 309-797-3945.

